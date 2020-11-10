Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE:CELP opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cypress Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $51.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Energy Partners (CELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.