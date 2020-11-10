ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $217-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.8 million.ZIX also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIXI. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.