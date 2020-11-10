Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM opened at $414.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.40.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cfra began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total value of $2,378,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,816 shares of company stock worth $111,120,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

