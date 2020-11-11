1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) received a €20.20 ($23.76) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.52 ($31.20).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €18.57 ($21.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.03. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

