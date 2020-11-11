ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,808,514 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

