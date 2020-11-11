BidaskClub Upgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Buy

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $41.11 on Monday. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 456.83 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $683,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,757,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,422,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,115,800 over the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

