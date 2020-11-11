Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

