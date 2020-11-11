Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (CAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

CAS opened at C$14.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. Cascades Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$22.50 target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

