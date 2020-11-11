Cisco Systems (CSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

