Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 147,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

