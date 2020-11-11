Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $4,109,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,254,297.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,558,545 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,772,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,750,000 after buying an additional 8,575,801 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,120,000 after purchasing an additional 635,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,833,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.