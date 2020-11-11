Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (EIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$243.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.57 million.

EIF opened at C$36.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.89. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93.

EIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.81.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

