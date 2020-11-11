Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (EIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.
Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$243.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.57 million.
EIF opened at C$36.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.89. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93.
Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
