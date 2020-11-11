freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Given a €21.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) received a €21.50 ($25.29) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.85 ($24.52).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €16.98 ($19.97) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.28. freenet AG has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

