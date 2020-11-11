Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,017.96 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,292.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,924.94.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

