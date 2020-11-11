LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

In related news, Director William G. Cohen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Separately, BidaskClub cut LMP Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

