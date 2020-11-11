LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.
Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.
Separately, BidaskClub cut LMP Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.
