NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NMIH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

NMIH stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after buying an additional 2,233,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,137,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 2,151.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 1,099,274 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $15,361,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $13,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

