Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVMI opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.05.

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

