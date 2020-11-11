Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVMI opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.05.

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Earnings History for Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

