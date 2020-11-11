Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $714.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 99.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

