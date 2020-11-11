Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.63 ($176.03).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €128.40 ($151.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12-month low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €151.80 and a 200 day moving average of €123.19.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

