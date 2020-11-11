Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.63 ($176.03).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €128.40 ($151.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12-month low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €151.80 and a 200 day moving average of €123.19.

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

