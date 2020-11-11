Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

