Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 390,426 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 390,426 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.