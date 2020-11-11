Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €95.70 by Barclays

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €95.70 ($112.59) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.98 ($94.10).

ZAL stock opened at €76.42 ($89.91) on Monday. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.19.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

