155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised 155675 (BLD.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

In other 155675 (BLD.TO) news, Senior Officer Anthony Robert Guglielmin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.57, for a total value of C$539,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,876.41. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 70,000 shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.88, for a total value of C$1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,076,136.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,210,875.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.