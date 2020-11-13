1,769 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

