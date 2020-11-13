323,277 Shares in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 323,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Creative Planning owned 2.49% of LCNB as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 44.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on LCNB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

