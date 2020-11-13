Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 4.07% 18.61% 9.41%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Able Energy and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 1 4 0 2.80

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.33%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than Able Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Able Energy and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 0.90 $59.00 million $0.98 21.16

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Able Energy has a beta of 15.7, meaning that its stock price is 1,470% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

