Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 417,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

