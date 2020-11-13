Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $251.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

