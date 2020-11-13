Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after buying an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.44 and its 200 day moving average is $248.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,097 shares of company stock worth $30,848,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.