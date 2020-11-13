Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Acushnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acushnet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.