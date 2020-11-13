Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

AHEXY opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.