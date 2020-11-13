adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR ADS opened at €274.00 ($322.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €277.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €250.16. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52-week high of €317.45 ($373.47).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.