Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 21.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

