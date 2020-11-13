Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,458 Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,660,000. Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $122,742,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $87,469,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $57,336,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $51,675,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $172.43 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

