AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

