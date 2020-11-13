AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45. The company has a market capitalization of $783.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,097 shares of company stock worth $30,848,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.