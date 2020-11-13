AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Sells $1,085,520.00 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AGCO opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $99.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.94.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

