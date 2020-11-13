Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.04.

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock opened at C$18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.89. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

