Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $34.37 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.