Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATD.B. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.90.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$45.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$30.40 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.