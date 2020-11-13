Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 187.2% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,812,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.