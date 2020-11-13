Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMADY. ValuEngine raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $65.96 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

