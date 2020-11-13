AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.75 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.77.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.88. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $59,572,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, and anemia management in the United States. The company markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and Vyleesi (bremelanotide), an auto-injector device for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women.

