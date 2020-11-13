American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $1,435,994.95 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AXP opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

