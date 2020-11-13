American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $1,435,994.95 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE AXP opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.
