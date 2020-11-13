American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $79,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $96,591.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,016 shares of company stock worth $8,686,037 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

