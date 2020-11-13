American International Group Inc. Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after acquiring an additional 197,739 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 55,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,270 shares of company stock worth $7,095,624 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $206.57 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.16, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

