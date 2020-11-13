American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

