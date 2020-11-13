American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Arrow Electronics worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 552,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 122.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 296,026 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $18,133,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of ARW opened at $84.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,983 shares of company stock worth $5,995,075 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.