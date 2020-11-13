American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of EastGroup Properties worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $142.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.