American International Group Inc. Sells 1,531 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of MKS Instruments worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $125.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

